you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Ahmedabad hospital creates separate Hindu, Muslim wards; govt says not aware

A new block of the hospital was designated as COVID-19 centre for the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar zone in the last week of March

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has created separate wards to admit Hindu and Muslim patients with COVID-19 infections and suspected cases, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the Medical Superintendent Dr Gunvant H Rathod, two different wards for Hindus and Muslims had been created as per a state government decision, said the report. However, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Nitin Patel denied any knowledge of it, it said.

Generally, there are separate wards for male and female patients. But the hospital has made separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients, said the report quoting Dr Rathod.

Asked about the reason for such segregation, the doctor said it was a decision of the government and they can be asked to give a reason, the report stated.

A new block of the hospital was designated as COVID-19 centre for the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar zone in the last week of March, the report suggested.

According to the report, the protocol of the hospital states that a suspected COVID-19 patient is kept in a separate ward from those who tested positive, as long as their test results are pending. At present, 150 of the 186 people admitted to the hospital for coronavirus are positive. Of these, at least 40 are Muslims, said the report citing sources.

In talks with the publication, a patient said on April 12, the names of 28 men admitted in the first ward (A-4) were called out. They, including the patient, were then shifted to another ward (C-4). While they were not told why they were being shifted, all the names that were called out belonged to one community, the patient was quoted as saying.

“We spoke to one staff member in our ward today and he said this had been done for ‘the comfort of both communities’,” the patient added.

When Deputy CM Patel was contacted by the publication, he said he was not aware of such a decision (on wards as per faith). “Generally, there are separate wards for males and females. I will inquire about it,” Patel said.

Ahmedabad Collector KK Nirala also denied any knowledge of the matter and said there had been no such instruction from their side, added the report.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as 56 more people were found infected with the disease on April 15, the health department said. Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, six from Surat, three each from Vadodara and Panchmahal, and one each from Botad and Kheda, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 12:31 pm

