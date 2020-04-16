Coronavirus pandemic | After pizza delivery boy in Delhi tests positive, Domino's and Zomato issue clarifications

Domino's and Zomato issued clarifications on April 15 after a pizza delivery boy was tested positive for coronavirus, leading to over 72 families being quarantined in South Delhi.

"In the interest of customers having full information, we would like to clarify that this does not pertain to Domino's Pizza," the company said in a statement on Twitter.

Also Read: Dominos Pizza and ITC Foods tie-up to deliver essential items



We are doing everything necessary and possible so that your favourite Domino’s Pizza is always delivered safely to you. pic.twitter.com/Fu8UMtA9TW

— dominos_india (@dominos_india) April 16, 2020

According to the pizza chain, it is taking every precaution, including screening of employees, sanitising restaurants and delivery boxes and bikes, among others, to prevent the spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, Box8, in a statement said that the delivery person who had tested positive was from their kitchen in Malviya Nagar.

"We have shared all required information with authorities and they have reached out to all customers who had come in indirect contact with the affected," the company said in the statement.

On its part, Zomato said that some of the orders delivered by the particular restaurant staff were placed on Zomato, but it wasn't sure if the "rider was infected at the time of delivery".

Follow our LIVE coverage here.

The company said that the restaurant had instructed their riders to "wear masks and follow strict hygiene to keep customers safe from any unintended mishap".

"At Zomato's end, we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that our customers, our delivery partners and our restaurant partners are safe," the company said.

"COVID-19 could happen to anyone - and it is nearly impossible for all of us to completely isolate ourselves, especially when we need outside support for essentials such as food," Zomato said in a statement on Twitter.

Apart from the families which have been quarantined, 17 people who worked with the delivery boy have also been sent to the Delhi government’s quarantine facility in Chattarpur, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic