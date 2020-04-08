Coronavirus pandemic | After Mumbai, Delhi makes wearing face masks in public mandatory



Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

After Mumbai, wearing face masks in public places has been made compulsory in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on April 8.

Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made wearing of masks in public places, hospitals, offices, markets and while travelling in vehicles, compulsory.

This comes amid the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, with state governments and the Centre undertaking measures to contain the transmission of the infection. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India is nearly 150, with over 5,200 reported positive cases. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the highest number of reported cases of COVID-19.