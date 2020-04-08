App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | After Mumbai, Delhi makes wearing face masks in public mandatory

Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made wearing of masks in public places, hospitals, offices, markets and while travelling in vehicles, compulsory

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Mumbai, wearing face masks in public places has been made compulsory in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on April 8.

Earlier today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made wearing of masks in public places, hospitals, offices, markets and while travelling in vehicles, compulsory.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: BMC makes wearing face masks compulsory in Mumbai

Close

This comes amid the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, with state governments and the Centre undertaking measures to contain the transmission of the infection. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India is nearly 150, with over 5,200 reported positive cases. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the highest number of reported cases of COVID-19.

related news

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.