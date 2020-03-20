After Maharashtra, Karnataka govt tells all employees from IT and biotech firms to work from home

Karnataka government has mandated all employees from IT and biotech sector to work from home in a bid to control spread of coronavirus. However those working in mission critical and essential services are exempted, the government said in a statement.

The state has reported 15 cases as of now. On March 13, the Chief Minister ordered shutdown of all commercial spaces such as malls, gyms and cinema halls for a week starting March 14. He also requested the companies to let employees work from home when possible.

A week later, the statement was released after a meeting between Karnataka IT minister CN Ashwath Narayana with industry association heads, industry representatives and chairperson of vision group, IT, BT and startups.

Bengaluru accounts for majority of the 50 lakh tech workforce in the country. Most of the initial COVID-19 cases reported were empoyees of Mindtree, Dell and Google.

This mandate to let employees to work from home comes at the back of reasoning that techies, who travel often overseas to client locations for work, are the high risk of contracting the virus.

Following this, the government has said the companies and its employees should put on hold all business and personal travel unless it is critical. Also to facilitate WFH, it has written to Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and internet service providers to provide uninterrupted power supply and connectivity, the statement added.

The government had also mandated face to face meeting be replaced with video and audio conferencing.

Most IT firms have already asked employees to WFH. In case of critical projects, the IT firms have getting necessary permissions so as the make WFH feasible for employees. An IT employee from TCS, who was working on a critical project, too have been given WFH for three weeks till April 14. “This might be extended for another few weeks depending on how the situation develops,” the employee said.

The company did not respond to the email sent. Apart from TCS, other firms such as Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech is likely to follow suit.

Earlier, Maharashtra government too implemented similar mandate. In a statement, HCL Tech said that it has mandated employees in the state to work from home while ensuring business continuity. “We are invoking all required mitigation protocols to ensure a seamless communication with business partners, clients and are fully prepared to provide support to our clients and employees,” the statement added.