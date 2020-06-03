App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Active COVID-19 cases in India rise above 1 lakh, recovery rate at 48.3%

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in India rose to 5,815 with 217 more fatalities being reported on June 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India registered a record jump of 8,909 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 on June 3. The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 5,815 with 217 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mounted 1,01,497 and 1,00,302 people have recovered, while one has migrated, it said.

Around 48.31 percent of the patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.

India is now the seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy.

Of the 217 more deaths since morning of June 2, 103 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Delhi, 29 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal,

Six more people died from the pathogen in Madhya Pradesh, followed by five each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and four in Telangana.

There were two deaths each in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Kerala, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Punjab and Uttarakhand..

Of the total 5,815 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the list with 2,465 deaths followed by 1,092 in Gujarat and 556 in Delhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, 364 people have died so far, followed by 335 in West Bengal, 222 in Uttar Pradesh and 203 in Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu has registered 197 deaths so far, while there have been 92 fatalities in Telangana and 64 in Andhra Pradesh.

Fifty-two people have succumbed to the infection in Karnataka, followed by 46 in Punjab, 33 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 24 in Bihar.

Haryana has registered 23 fatalities, while the toll in Kerala is 11. There have been seven deaths each in Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Five COVID-19 fatalities each have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jharkhand, while four have died in Assam.

A person each have died due to the pandemic in Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Ladakh, according to the data.

More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

