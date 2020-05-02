App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Accused held in Palghar lynching case tests COVID-19 positive

Police have so far arrested 115 persons, including nine minors, in connection with the lynching of three men, including two seers, at Gadchinchale village in Palghar last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

One of the persons arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case, who was lodged in a police lock-up, has tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday.

Police have so far arrested 115 persons, including nine minors, in connection with the lynching of three men, including two seers, at Gadchinchale village in Palghar last month.

The accused tested positive for the infection on Friday night, the official said.

Close

"He was kept in a police lock-up at Wada in the district along with 20 others. After testing positive, he was admitted to a government hospital in Palghar," district civil surgeon Dr Kanchan Wanere said.

related news

"Twenty others kept in lock-up with him have been quarantined along with around 23 police personnel, who came had come in contact with him," she said.

The health department is now trying to find out how he contracted the infection, Wanere said.

According to sources, on April 18, a test was conducted on all the accused arrested in the case till then to know whether they were infected. However, all of them had tested negative at that time.

The second test was conducted on Friday and the result came at night, in which the accused was found COVID-19 positive, the sources said.

The accused had been presented before a local court on April 30 along with other accused, they said, adding that his family members will be quarantined now.

The state police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) had on Friday arrested five more persons in connection with the incident of lynching, which took the number of accused held to 115.

The incident took place on April 16 when the two seers were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car with a driver to attend a funeral. A mob of villagers stopped them and beat them to death on suspicion that they were thieves, even as a few police personnel had reached the spot.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 2, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Palghar lynching

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Tanzanian cartoonist uses medium to keep up fight against misinformation

Coronavirus pandemic | Tanzanian cartoonist uses medium to keep up fight against misinformation

PM Modi meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 2nd economic stimulus package

PM Modi meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 2nd economic stimulus package

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.