App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 95-year-old grandma donates one month's pension to fight COVID-19

Nghakliani, the widow of a lawmaker of Mizoram, kept on saying that she wanted to do something for those engaged in the war against novel coronavirus pandemic though her capacity is limited, her daughter-in-law Zothangsangi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

She is 95, but her heart is still beautiful enough to donate one month's pension to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19, and her withered frame is still strong enough to sew face masks for the front line workers.

Nghakliani, the widow of a lawmaker of Mizoram, kept on saying that she wanted to do something for those engaged in the war against novel coronavirus pandemic though her capacity is limited, her daughter-in-law Zothangsangi said.

"Finally, she took a decision and donated Rs 14,500 of her late husbands one-month pension to the Chief Minister Relief Fund," Zothangsangi told PTI.

Close

The grey-haired woman who used to be a tailor by profession at one point of time, went back to her sewing machine to make face masks.

related news

"She donated more than 30 pieces of masks to nurses and doctors of a nursing home in Aizawl," her daughter-in-law said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga saluted the grandma.

"Here is an incredible story of Pi Nghakliani (95) w/o Pu Lalrinliana (L) Ex-MLA; who's not just yet done with donating her 1-month pensioner's salary to the Chief Minister's RF, yet still sew face masks and handing them out to whoever needs it!," Zoramthanga tweeted.

Her husband Lalrinliana was elected to the state Assembly in 1972 when Mizoram was a Union Territory. He died in 1978.

Nghakliani who now lives with her youngest son at Aizawls Dawrpui Veng locality, had donated to the Bible Society and other religious organisations earlier, her daughter-law said.

The elderly woman has seven children and 20 grand- children.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.