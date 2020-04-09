Coronavirus pandemic | 95-year-old grandma donates one month's pension to fight COVID-19

She is 95, but her heart is still beautiful enough to donate one month's pension to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19, and her withered frame is still strong enough to sew face masks for the front line workers.

Nghakliani, the widow of a lawmaker of Mizoram, kept on saying that she wanted to do something for those engaged in the war against novel coronavirus pandemic though her capacity is limited, her daughter-in-law Zothangsangi said.

"Finally, she took a decision and donated Rs 14,500 of her late husbands one-month pension to the Chief Minister Relief Fund," Zothangsangi told PTI.

The grey-haired woman who used to be a tailor by profession at one point of time, went back to her sewing machine to make face masks.

"She donated more than 30 pieces of masks to nurses and doctors of a nursing home in Aizawl," her daughter-in-law said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga saluted the grandma.

"Here is an incredible story of Pi Nghakliani (95) w/o Pu Lalrinliana (L) Ex-MLA; who's not just yet done with donating her 1-month pensioner's salary to the Chief Minister's RF, yet still sew face masks and handing them out to whoever needs it!," Zoramthanga tweeted.

Her husband Lalrinliana was elected to the state Assembly in 1972 when Mizoram was a Union Territory. He died in 1978.

Nghakliani who now lives with her youngest son at Aizawls Dawrpui Veng locality, had donated to the Bible Society and other religious organisations earlier, her daughter-law said.

The elderly woman has seven children and 20 grand- children.