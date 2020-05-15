App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 933 new COVD-19 cases in Mumbai, toll rises to 17,512; 34 more deaths: BMC

334 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 4,568, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

With 933 persons testing positive, the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 17,512 and the death toll increased to 655 with 34 more deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

334 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 4,568, it said.

650 new suspected patients were admitted to hospitals.

Of the 933 new patients, 231 had tested positive as per reports of various labs between May 11 and 12, the BMC said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, increased to 1,145 after 84 more persons tested positive.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 998 new coronavirus cases, highest in a day.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

