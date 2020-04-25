App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 9 CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

The nursing assistant is part of the 162nd battalion deployed in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir and was in the national capital region (Noida) on leave.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Delhi, officials said. The personnel from the 31st battalion of the force underwent tests when 'contact tracing' was done after a head constable working as a nursing assistant was declared COVID-19 positive a few days back, they said.

The jawan was asked to report to the 31st battalion based in Kalkaji area of the national capital for testing and he was confirmed with COVID-19 infection on April 21.

The nine personnel are now being admitted to a hospital in Delhi for isolation and as many as 50 personnel have been quarantined, the officials said.

related news

The infected personnel include seven constables, a head constable and a sub-inspector rank officer, the officials added.

Early this month, a doctor of the paramilitary was detected positive for COVID-19 infection.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel lakh strong CRPF is country's largest paramilitary or Central Armed Police Force and is designated as the lead internal security force of the country for conduct of anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations apart from rendering regular law and order duties.

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 08:33 am

tags #coronavirus #India

