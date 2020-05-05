Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 841 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, taking the overall case count to 15,525 and the number of fatalities to 617 so far, a Health department official said.

Mumbai alone reported 26 deaths, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 15,525, new cases 841, deaths 617, discharged 2,819, active cases 12,089 and people tested so far 1,82,884.

