Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 8 new cases in Gujarat; tally goes up to 82

All the new cases have been were reported from Ahmedabad,which has been declared as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in India.

PTI

Eight new coronavirus cases have been found in Gujarat, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 82, a health official said on Wednesday.

All the new cases have been were reported from Ahmedabad,which has been declared as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in India.

Of the eight new patients, four have history of inter-state travel, three are cases of local transmission while one person has foreign travel history, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

With this, the number of local transmission cases in the state has gone up to 41, those having foreign travel history has risen to 33, and eight patients have inter-state travel history, she said.

Six people have died in Gujarat due to the deadly virus, the official said.

She also said that six patients have so far been discharged, and the condition of 66 is stable, while three are on ventilator support.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 11:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #lockdown

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.