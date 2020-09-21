Coronavirus pandemic | 74% Indians want to continue working from home due to COVID-19, ASSOCHAM survey reveals

A pan-India survey conducted by industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), along with consulting firm Primus Partners, has revealed that most Indians still want to work from home (WFH) in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The survey conducted across eight cities showed that 74 percent employees want to continue working from home even after the lockdown has been lifted as they feel unsafe using public transport to commute to work.

The eight cities where the survey was conducted were Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

The ongoing pandemic continues to dissuade people from taking public transport and the marked shift in work arrangement over the past six months has reportedly led to many respondents to push their companies to adopt other policy measures such as a staggered work schedule and flexible work hours.

The ASSOCHAM report states, “Our survey shows that 79 percent of the respondents in these eight cities or metropolitan regions were able to work from home during the pandemic. After the 68-day nationwide lockdown restrictions were lifted, we found that 74 percent of the respondents favoured WFH.”

Only 26 percent respondents of the survey wanted to report to work amid the pandemic, while 56 percent said they would prefer partial work from home and 18 percent said they wanted 100 percent WFH policy.

The survey further showed that during the initial phase of the coronavirus lockdown – before the Centre started introducing relaxations – 79 percent respondents were working from home, 11 percent were on leave, and only 10 percent had to continue travelling to their workplace.

As per ASSOCHAM, companies have also found the WFH arrangement beneficial as they could cut down on real estate expenses and direct those towards training, research and development etc. They were also able to hire talent without having to worry about relocation.