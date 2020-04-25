App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 29

"Of the new cases, six are from one family, and all of them came in contact with a COVID-19 patient detected earlier," the official said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 29, an official said on Saturday. All of them are residents of the Bambooflat area in the south Andaman district, he said.

"Of the new cases, six are from one family, and all of them came in contact with a COVID-19 patient detected earlier," the official said.

All the patients are undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital here, a health department official said.

Close

Five cases were reported from the Bambooflat area on Thursday.

related news

Last week, a 39-year-old police radio operator had tested positive for COVID-19 in the locality, which has now been declared a hotspot, and all the cases were either his family members or related to him.

Of the total cases reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, home to several vulnerable tribes, 18 are active now.

Eleven persons -- 10 with links to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and a student who travelled on a flight with some of them -- have recovered from the disease.

A total of 2,679 samples have so far been sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre here for tests, and of these, results of 2,433 have come while 246 are awaited, the health department official said.

The department has so far received 3,800 rapid test kits from the Centre, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has set up an isolation centre at the GB Pant Hospital with 50 beds, and a total of 961 people are now in quarantine centres, the official said.

The Union Territory administration has adopted the "pool testing" method using less kits for more tests in the fight against novel coronavirus.

The local administration has urged people to stay at home and follow the lockdown order imposed to contain the outbreak of the dreaded virus.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 10:13 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.