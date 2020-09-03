172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-pandemic-65-staffers-of-haryanas-sukhdev-dhaba-test-covid-19-positive-5795091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 65 staffers of Haryana’s Sukhdev Dhaba test COVID-19 positive

To ensure the safety of visitors, the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal will be closed for two days and the food joint will be sanitised in the meantime

Moneycontrol News
Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba is located hardly 45 km away from Delhi (Image: Tripoto)
Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba is located hardly 45 km away from Delhi (Image: Tripoto)

Sixty-five staffers of the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Haryana, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All 65 staffers are reportedly asymptomatic and are on home quarantine right now.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the Sukhdev Dhaba will be closed for two days. The food joint will be sanitised in the meantime. India Today reported that the samples of all staffers of the dhaba have been taken for COVID-19 tests.

The Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal is immensely popular and sees a massive footfall around the year. It is located on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway and is a favourite pit stop for travellers, especially from Delhi-NCR.

Sukhdev is located hardly 45 km away from Delhi and is one of the largest dhabas in Murthal. Sometimes it also serves as a hotel and wedding venue.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India

