Last Updated : May 05, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 635 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, count rises to 9,758; 26 more die: BMC

Of the 635 new cases, 120 patients had tested positive for coronavirus at various private laboratories between May 1 and May 3, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, taking the total case count to 9,758 and the death toll to 387, a BMC official said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

A total of 406 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the city. 220 patients were discharged after recovery, the official said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

