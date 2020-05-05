Coronavirus pandemic | 635 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, count rises to 9,758; 26 more die: BMC

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, taking the total case count to 9,758 and the death toll to 387, a BMC official said.

Of the 635 new cases, 120 patients had tested positive for coronavirus at various private laboratories between May 1 and May 3, he said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

A total of 406 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the city. 220 patients were discharged after recovery, the official said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy