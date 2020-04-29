Coronavirus pandemic | 597 new COVID-19 cases take Maharashtra tally to 9,915; 32 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 count on Wednesday jumped by 597 to 9,915, while it reported 32 more deaths, taking the toll to 432, said a state health official.

With this, Maharashtra, the state worst affected by coronavirus in the country, is just 85 cases away from touching the 10,000-mark.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,915, new cases 597, deaths 432, discharged 1,593, active cases 7,890, people tested so far 1,37,159.

