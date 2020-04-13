App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore

Fifty-nine Indians are among 233 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532, the Health Ministry has said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Fifty-nine Indians are among 233 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532, the Health Ministry has said.

Of the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters while 15 to earlier cases. The remaining 167 have no links to earlier cases, pending contact tracing, the ministry said in its daily update on Sunday.

Seven new clusters, or commonplaces of gatherings, were found, including one linked to a restaurant at a five-star casino-resort complex. The restaurant is linked to eight cases and McDonald's is linked to five infections.

Close

Thirty-one of the 976 patients still in hospital are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while most others are stable or improving.

related news

There are 988 cases who are clinically well but still tested positive for COVID-19. They are being isolated and cared for at community facilities, said the ministry.

The death toll stands at eight.

Four additional cases are linked to the Indian-origin mega store Mustafa Centre, taking its total to 82.

The number of work permit holders working in Singapore and dormitory-related cases has increased sharply and this is likely to go up, "especially as we undertake more aggressive testing in dormitories", said the ministry. Authorities further tightened circuit-breaker measures to control the spread of the deadly disease, recommending that commuters wear masks on public transport and closing all beaches.

Markets will also refuse entry to people not wearing face masks and food outlets will face fines if their workers do not wear masks or face shields.

During the circuit breaker period, which lasts from April 7 to May 4, Singaporeans are to leave their homes only for essential activities such as buying food and groceries.

The novel coronavirus which originated from China in December has killed 114,185 people and infected over 1.8 million people globally. The US has the highest number of infections (556,044) and deaths (over 20,000), according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 11:17 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health Ministry #India #Singapore

most popular

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.