Last Updated : May 18, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: 560 migrant workers returning to Bihar test positive for COVID-19, over 30% from Delhi

This could just be the tip of the iceberg with a total of 7,40,819 migrant workers having returned to the state so far from different states by 566 special trains

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

At least 560 migrant workers, who have managed to return to Bihar from different states, have tested positive for COVID-19, The Times of India has reported.

Citing data released by the state’s health department, the newspaper said over 10,300 samples from returnee migrant workers were collected randomly. Of them, the result of over 2,700 samples is awaited.

From the results of the remaining 7,600 samples, 560 were positive for the novel coronavirus.

This could just be the tip of the iceberg with a total of 7,40,819 migrant workers having returned to the state so far from different states by 566 special trains, principal secretary of Bihar’s Disaster Management Department Pratyaya Amrit said.

In addition, the health department randomly collected samples from the 1070 migrant workers, who were returning to Bihar from Delhi. Of them, 172 – nearly 31 percent of the total cases – tested positive while 548 have tested negative. The result for the remaining samples is awaited.

According to Amrit, a total of 23,633 migrant workers have returned to Bihar via 18 special trains. The figure does not include migrant labourers coming to the state from the national capital on foot or via other means.

Of the 560 positive cases of COVID-19 reported from returnees so far, the maximum is in those coming from Delhi (172), followed by 128 from Gujarat, and 123 from Maharashtra.

Besides, 25 migrants returning from Haryana, and 16 from Uttar Pradesh, who did not travel by train were found positive for COVID-19.

The situation is similar in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand, where 88 of the 223 coronavirus positive cases are those of migrants returning to the state.

First Published on May 18, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Bihar #coronavirus #India #migrant workers

