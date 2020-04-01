Coronavirus pandemic: 56-year-old COVID-19 positive patient from Dharavi dies

The 56-year-old man from Dharavi, who had been admitted to Sion hospital earlier in the evening after he tested positive for coronavirus, has died, civic body officials said.

"A 56-year-old male from Dharavi has been found coronavirus positive. He has been shifted to Sion hospital. Other seven members have been home quarantined, they will be tested tomorrow," BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) had said in a statement. It added that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building has been sealed.

Officials had later said that the 56-year-old had been admitted to Sion hospital on March 29 and his test results had showed that he was coronavirus-positive today. He had symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory issues and also had co-morbid condition of renal failure, news agency ANI has reported.

The officials had also said that all senior citizens and patients with respiratory illness in the region would be tested.

A densely populated area, Dharavi is known to be Asia's largest slum.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on April 1. Thirty of these cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, a health official said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope had, earlier in the day, said that the number of cases would increase further because there were around 5,000 persons in the "high-risk" category.