you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 53 journalists test positive in Mumbai: Report

The financial capital of India has reported over 2,700 cases, recording 456 new cases on Sunday alone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At least 53 journalists have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai, Huffpost India has reported.

Shiv Sena leader and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health committee member Amey Ghole told the publication that samples of 167 journalists had been collected for testing, of which 53 have come out positive.

The 53 journalists include reporters, photojournalists as well as cameramen of various news organisations.

Click here for LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic

related news

Ghole added that the number is "likely to go up".

Moneycontrol could not verify the report.

The financial capital of India has reported over 2,700 cases, reporting 456 new cases on Sunday alone.

The total number of cases in Maharashtra is currently over 4,200 – the highest in the country – whereas, the death toll in the state stands at 223.

Click here to track all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

