Coronavirus pandemic | 53 journalists test positive in Mumbai: Report

At least 53 journalists have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai, Huffpost India has reported.

Shiv Sena leader and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health committee member Amey Ghole told the publication that samples of 167 journalists had been collected for testing, of which 53 have come out positive.

The 53 journalists include reporters, photojournalists as well as cameramen of various news organisations.

Ghole added that the number is "likely to go up".

Moneycontrol could not verify the report.

The financial capital of India has reported over 2,700 cases, reporting 456 new cases on Sunday alone.

The total number of cases in Maharashtra is currently over 4,200 – the highest in the country – whereas, the death toll in the state stands at 223.