Coronavirus pandemic | 5 new cases reported in Mumbai, total climbs to 86

A migrant worker holding her baby cries after she missed out on receiving free food outside Howrah railway station, Kolkata, March 25. REUTERS

Five new cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, were reported from Mumbai on March 27, taking the total number of cases in the city to 86.

As per the daily update provided by the Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the total number of cases as of today stands at 86.

As per the report, the death toll in the commercial and financial capital of India is five. The number of international travellers in quarantine facilities is 222.

So far, Maharashtra has been the most-affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus, reporting the maximum number of cases. As of March 27, the number of confirmed cases in the state has crossed the 150-mark.

A total of 724 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in India, even as the country observed the third day of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, 67 people have recovered so far, while 17 have succumbed to the infection.

The government has announced a slew of measures in order to provide relief to those who have been affected by the lockdown amid the outbreak. This includes a financial assistance package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the benefit of construction workers, the poor, senior citizens, widows, etc.