Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi

Considering the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Friday passed an order stopping home quarantine.

"5-day institutional quarantine of each case under home isolation is to be made mandatory and thereafter they will be sent home for home isolation except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation," the order states.

Once the order comes into force, all patients, symptomatic or asymptomatic, will be required to stay in institutional quarantine for five days. Until now, all asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients were advised home isolation.

Moreover, LG has mandated physical verification of each case under home isolation. "The verification will be carried out by surveillance teams of district surveillance officers under the supervision of District Magistrate," the order states.

Earlier in the day, a high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, recommended capping the cost of COVID-19 isolation beds in private hospitals in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

The committee, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member VK Paul, was constituted on Sunday to ensure the availability of 60 percent beds by private hospitals at lower rates, and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment.

With a record spike of 2,877 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in the national capital has approached the 50,000-mark, while the death toll has mounted to 1,969, according to a government health bulletin.

Delhi recorded 65 COVID-19 fatalities within a period of 24 hours, while the number of containment zones in the city stood at 243.

(With inputs from PTI)