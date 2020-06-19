App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi

Until now, all asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients were advised home isolation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Source: Reuters)
Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

Considering the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Friday passed an order stopping home quarantine.

"5-day institutional quarantine of each case under home isolation is to be made mandatory and thereafter they will be sent home for home isolation except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation," the order states.

Once the order comes into force, all patients, symptomatic or asymptomatic, will be required to stay in institutional quarantine for five days. Until now, all asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients were advised home isolation.

Close

Moreover, LG has mandated physical verification of each case under home isolation. "The verification will be carried out by surveillance teams of district surveillance officers under the supervision of District Magistrate," the order states.

related news

Earlier in the day, a high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, recommended capping the cost of  COVID-19 isolation beds in private hospitals in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic

The committee, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member VK Paul, was constituted on Sunday to ensure the availability of 60 percent beds by private hospitals at lower rates, and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment.

With a record spike of 2,877 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in the national capital has approached the 50,000-mark, while the death toll has mounted to 1,969, according to a government health bulletin.

Delhi recorded 65 COVID-19 fatalities within a period of 24 hours, while the number of containment zones in the city stood at 243.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India #Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

SC goes on vacation, will continue hearing urgent matters

SC goes on vacation, will continue hearing urgent matters

Delhi asks Centre to reconsider order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine

Delhi asks Centre to reconsider order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.