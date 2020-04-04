App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 47 new COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, tally jumps to 537

As per the updates given by the public health department, in Mumbai there are 28 new patients in the last 12 hours, 15 in the Mumbai metropolitan region (excluding Mumbai), two in Pune and one each in Amravati and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Representative Image
With as many as 47 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the figure of such patients in the state jumped to 537 on April 4, officials said.

The number of such patients till the night of April 3 was 490, they said.



First Published on Apr 4, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India #lockdown #Maharashtra

