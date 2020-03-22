App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: 4 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, total goes up to 18

"Total number of cases of coronavirus has risen to 18 in Gujarat" Deputy Chief Minister, Nitin Patel told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus - COVID-19 - A man reads a poster carrying messages on symptoms of coronavirus disease inside hospital premises in Kolkata, India March 5, 2020 (Reuters)
Coronavirus - COVID-19 - A man reads a poster carrying messages on symptoms of coronavirus disease inside hospital premises in Kolkata, India March 5, 2020 (Reuters)

Four new coronavirus cases were found in Gujarat on March 22, taking the total number of those infected with it to 18 in the state, officials said.

Of the four new coronavirus cases, two each were reported from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, they said.

"Total number of cases of coronavirus has risen to 18 in Gujarat" Deputy Chief Minister, Nitin Patel told reporters.

Earlier, 14 coronavirus cases were reported in the state till March 21, including that of a woman from Kutch district who returned from Mecca recently.

Two new cases were reported in Ahmedabad on March 22, taking the total number of cases in the district to seven.

Besides, with two new cases in Gandhinagar, the total number of cases in the state capital went up to three.

Three cases each have so far been reported from Vadodara and Surat while one case each has been found in Rajkot and Kutch, officials said.

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

