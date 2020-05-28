App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 36 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, tally rises to 1,675: BMC

As no new death was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours, the number of victims remained unchanged at 61, the official said.

PTI


The count of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, rose to 1,675 on Thursday as 36 more people tested positive for the infection, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Of the 36 new patients, five tested positive in a municipal chawl locality of the slum, he added.

Dharavi, considered as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 28, 2020 07:45 pm

