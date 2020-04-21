App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 355 new COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, tally reaches 3,445: BMC

A BMC release said that of the 355 new cases, 219 came to light during testing at various laboratories between April 14 to 18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 355 new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai on Tuesday while 12 patients died due to the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 3,445 while the death toll stood at 150, the civic body said.

A BMC release said that of the 355 new cases, 219 came to light during testing at various laboratories between April 14 to 18.

The Dharavi slum reported 12 new COVID-19 cases with one death. The total number of the coronavirus-afflicted people in the congested locality, believed to be the Asia's largest slum with the highest population density in Mumbai, reached 180.

The financial capital of the country now has 2,887 active coronavirus cases, while 244 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals, it added.

Twelve COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons in the city to 408, the BMC added.

Of the 12 patients who died in Mumbai on Tuesday, eight had co-morbidities (existing health issues) and four had "age-related factors", the BMC said. As of April 20, 81,612 persons have been home quarantined while 16,043 persons have completed 14 days' home quarantine, it said.

The number of patients who were discharged from civic-run Kasturba hospital reached 100 on Tuesday. Sixty of them were male and 40 female.

The first coronavirus patient found in the city was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in the second week of March.

"Among the 100 patients, 24 are senior citizens over 60 years and seven are children below 10 years," the BMC said.

The civic body on Tuesday also issued a circular directing ward officers to conduct a house-to-house survey in slums, focussing on senior citizens and identify early those who are at the risk falling prey to the infection.

BMC teams will visit and enlist every senior citizen having health issues like diabetes, hypertension, chronic respiratory diseases, and "chronic kidney, liver and cancer diseases", it said.

"During survey check the Oxygen saturation with Pulse Oximeter and if it is found less than 95 percent, immediately refer them to nearby Non COVID Municipal Hospitals especially designated for, where oxygen therapy should be initiated immediately," read the BMC directive.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

