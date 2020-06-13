Coronavirus pandemic | 3,427 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 113 deaths; total tally 1,04,568

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, state Health department said.

With this, the latest case count stands at 1,04,568 and fatalities at 3,830, an official release said.

A total of 1,550 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346, it said. The state now has 51,392 active cases.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 47.2 percent and fatality rate at 3.7 percent, it stated.

