App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 3,427 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 113 deaths; total tally 1,04,568

A total of 1,550 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346, it said. The state now has 51,392 active cases.

PTI
File image
File image

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, state Health department said.

With this, the latest case count stands at 1,04,568 and fatalities at 3,830, an official release said.

A total of 1,550 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346, it said. The state now has 51,392 active cases.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 47.2 percent and fatality rate at 3.7 percent, it stated.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hydroxychloroquine should be avoided in severe cases: Health Ministry

Hydroxychloroquine should be avoided in severe cases: Health Ministry

Coronavirus outbreak | US researchers identify small molecules that can block COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak | US researchers identify small molecules that can block COVID-19

Smriti Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Smriti Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.