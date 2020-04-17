Coronavirus pandemic | 34 more COVID-19 cases detected in Maharashtra; tally rises to 3,236

Of the new cases, the highest, 23, were recorded in Pune since Thursday evening, while six more persons were diagnosed with the infection in Mumbai, said the state health department official.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra reached 3,236 on Friday with 34 more persons testing positive for the infection, an official said.
Of the new cases, the highest, 23, were recorded in Pune since Thursday evening, while six more persons were diagnosed with the infection in Mumbai, said the state health department official.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates
Four cases were detected in Malegaon town of Nashik district and one in Thane, he added.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 17, 2020 02:55 pm