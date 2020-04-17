App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 34 more COVID-19 cases detected in Maharashtra; tally rises to 3,236

Of the new cases, the highest, 23, were recorded in Pune since Thursday evening, while six more persons were diagnosed with the infection in Mumbai, said the state health department official.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra reached 3,236 on Friday with 34 more persons testing positive for the infection, an official said.

Of the new cases, the highest, 23, were recorded in Pune since Thursday evening, while six more persons were diagnosed with the infection in Mumbai, said the state health department official.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

Four cases were detected in Malegaon town of Nashik district and one in Thane, he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.