Coronavirus pandemic | 3,307 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 114 more die; count rises to 1,16,752

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,307 new COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths, taking the case count to 1,16,752 and fatalities to 5,651, a Health official said.

With discharge of 1,315 patients in the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 59,166, he said.

The number of active cases in hospital stands at 51,921, the official added.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,16,752, new cases 3,307, deaths 5,651, discharged 59,166, active cases 51,921, people tested so far 7,00,954.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy