you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 33 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, count rises to 665: BMC

New cases were reported from areas like Ambedkar Chawl, Kumbharwada, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Madina Nagar, PMGP Colony, Vijay Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Social Nagar, Tata Nagar among others, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Tuesday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 665, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The overall death toll stood at 20, as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 72 hours.



Coronavirus India News LIVE

So far, 83,500 people have been screened in Dharavi.

While 2380 people are under institutional quarantine, 196 others were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the official added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:40 pm

