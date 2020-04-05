App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 28 institutions, depts under HRD Ministry donate over Rs 38 cr to PM-CARES fund

Earlier, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had donated his one month salary and Rs one crore from the MPLADS fund.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Twenty-eight institutions, departments and various autonomous bodies under the HRD Ministry have contributed over Rs 38 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had donated his one month salary and Rs one crore from the MPLADS fund.

"Twenty-eight different institutions, autonomous organisations and departments of the Ministry of HRD have contributed more than Rs 38.91 crore to PM CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19," the ministry said in an official statement.

Close
The teaching and non-teaching staff of Kendriya Vidyalayas have contributed over Rs 10 crore and navodaya schools donated Rs 7.5 crore.According to the Health Ministry, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,374 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 79.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 5, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #HRD Minister #PM-CARES fund #Ramesh Pokhriyal

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.