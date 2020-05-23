App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,608 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 60 deaths

The total number of cases in the state rose to 47,190 and the death toll reached 1,577, it said.

PTI
Representative image
Maharashtra reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients and 60 deaths on Saturday, the health department said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

About 821 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 13,404.

So far, 3,48,026 persons have been tested in the state, the health department added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 23, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

