App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,598 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 85 deaths

With 85 COVID-19 patients dying, 38 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,982.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,598 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state to 59,546, said a health official.

With 85 COVID-19 patients dying, 38 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,982.

698 coronavirus patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered persons in the state to 18,616, the official added.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

"Out of 85 deaths reported today, 37 deaths took place in the last two days while other 48 have taken place between May 15 to May 25," he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,546, new cases 2,598, deaths 1,982, discharged 18,616, active cases 38,939, people tested so far 4,19,417.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Automobile industry to see double-digit sales decline in FY21: CRISIL Research

Automobile industry to see double-digit sales decline in FY21: CRISIL Research

Naveen Patnaik calls leaders of all parties, seeks cooperation to fight COVID-19

Naveen Patnaik calls leaders of all parties, seeks cooperation to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to chief ministers on lockdown extension

Coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to chief ministers on lockdown extension

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon