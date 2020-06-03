Coronavirus pandemic | 2,560 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, cases up by 74,860; 122 deaths in day

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 122 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the fatality count to 2,587 while the cases mounted by 2,560 to 74,860, Health department said.

A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 32,329 so far, a statement said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 39,935, it said, adding that a total of 4,97,276 samples have been tested.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.



