you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,560 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, cases up by 74,860; 122 deaths in day

A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 32,329 so far, a statement said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 122 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the fatality count to 2,587 while the cases mounted by 2,560 to 74,860, Health department said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 39,935, it said, adding that a total of 4,97,276 samples have been tested.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

