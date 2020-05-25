App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count rises to 52,667; 60 more deaths

A total of 1,186 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total number of such cases to 15,786, a Health official said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, taking the overall case count to 52,667 and the number of fatalities to 1,695, a Health official said.

A total of 1,186 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total number of such cases to 15,786, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,667, new cases 2,436, deaths 1,695, discharged people 15,786, active cases 35,178, people tested so far 3,78,555.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 25, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

