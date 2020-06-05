App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

As many as 1,475 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Friday.

PTI
Representative image
Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department official said.

139 COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 2,849.

So far 35,156 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state. There are 42,224 active patients while 5,22,946 people have been tested so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

