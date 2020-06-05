Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department official said.

139 COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 2,849.

As many as 1,475 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Friday.

So far 35,156 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state. There are 42,224 active patients while 5,22,946 people have been tested so far.

