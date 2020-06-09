App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,259 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 120 deaths

1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said.

PTI

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,259 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases to 90,787, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,289 with 120 deaths being reported during the day, he added.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 90,787, new cases 2,259, deaths 3,289, discharged 42,638, active cases 44,849, people tested so far 5,77,819.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

