App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 218 evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine facility

An Air India flight carrying them from Milan landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) around 9.45 am.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, were brought here from coronavirus-hit Italy on Sunday and taken to an ITBP quarantine facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area, officials said.

An Air India flight carrying them from Milan landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) around 9.45 am.

Out of the total Indian nationals in this group, 211 are students.

Close

After preliminary body temperature scanning at the tarmac, the evacuees were taken in ITBP buses to its Chhawla quarantine centre.

related news

"All the 218 evacuees from Milan are being taken to our quarantine facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area. They will be there for over a fortnight as per quarantine procedures," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force spokesperson said.

There are 154 males and 64 females in this group and the exercise to obtain their first samples for coronavirus testing has begun, he said.

Their reports are expected by late Monday evening, the spokesperson added.

The ITBP facility has earlier catered to two such batches of Indians and foreigners, evacuated from Wuhan in China, totalling 518 people.

The ITBP centre, like in the past, will have a dedicated team of doctors, para-medics and other staff apart from providing food, medical testing and indoor entertainment facility to the inmates, the spokesperson said.

The coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 6,000 deaths globally.

The government has suspended all visas, barring a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to more than 100.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.