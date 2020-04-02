App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 21 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 132

All the fresh cases too were related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where COVID-19 has been fast spreading.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In an unending spree, 21 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on April 2, taking the overall tally to 132, officials said.

All the fresh cases too were related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where COVID-19 has been fast spreading.

SPS Nellore district saw a significant jump in the number of cases as 17 were reported overnight. The district now has an overall 20 coronavirus positive cases.

Close
Incidentally, the first coronavirus case in the state was reported from Nellore on March 12 when a foreign returnee tested positive but he has since recovered fully. With the blood test reports of as many as 493 cases yet to come, authorities fear the cases could only swell.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000cr fresh slippages in Q4; COVID-19 to take a toll on asset quality, says MD&CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000cr fresh slippages in Q4; COVID-19 to take a toll on asset quality, says MD&CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.