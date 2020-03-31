App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,000 people attended Nizamuddin congregation amid COVID-19 outbreak

Delhi Police and CRPF officials and medical teams went to the locality late on Sunday night after reports that a large number of people were showing symptoms of the disease, the officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A health worker wearing a protective suit walks after moving people to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020 (Reuters)
A health worker wearing a protective suit walks after moving people to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020 (Reuters)

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said on March 30 as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19.

Delhi Police and CRPF officials and medical teams went to the locality late on Sunday night after reports that a large number of people were showing symptoms of the disease, the officials said.

At least 100 people were also tested for the disease. The results are expected on March 31.

Close

The entire area, which includes residences and the headquarters of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, was virtually cut off.

related news

The joint Delhi Police-CRPF-medical team has been checking people and shifting them to designated hospitals for quarantining, the officials said.

Alarm bells started ringing after a man in his 60s who had attended the congregation succumbed to COVID-19 in Srinagar last week.

According to officials, there were several smaller congregations culminating in the big meeting at the headquarters of the organisation, which shares its wall with the Nizamuddin police station and is adjacent to the famous shrine of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya.

The congregation was attended by preachers from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Dubai, Uzbekistan and Malaysia. About 600 Indians from different parts of the country also participated.

The Indian members of the group left on trains and flights. Contacts of a few cases that were identified in several parts of the country were traced to the congregation, the officials said.

Buses have been kept in readiness for shifting people to quarantine centres. Hotels in the area that had housed people from the congregation have been sealed. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curtail the spread of the disease.

Delhi Police has been using drones for surveillance to check any violations in the area.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 10:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Nizamuddin

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.