you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 sailors of INS Netaji Subhas tested for COVID-19 after flu-like symptoms

Two sailors of INS Netaji Subhas, a land-based logistics hub of the Indian Navy here, were tested for COVID-19 after they showed flu-like symptoms

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Two sailors of INS Netaji Subhas, a land-based logistics hub of the Indian Navy here, were tested for COVID-19 after they showed flu-like symptoms, a Defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

The close contacts of the two sailors have been quarantined, spokesperson Wing Commander M S Hooda said.

He said the test results of the two sailors, who showed flu-like symptoms, were awaited.

Close

"Following laid down protocols/procedures, the other personnel have been quarantined as a precautionary measure," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He, however, did not specify the number of personnel at INS Subhas who have been quarantined.

First Published on May 7, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #INS Netaji Subha #logistics

