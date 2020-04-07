Coronavirus pandemic | 2 more cases from Dharavi among fresh 116 add to BMC's worries

Among the 116 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai on April 7, two cases were from Dharavi, the densely-populated urban slum sprawl, which has added to the worries of the Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 642 with 40 deaths so far, including six new victims, a BMC release said.

According to the BMC, at least four of the six new deceased had comorbidities.

With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Dharavi now stands at seven.

Similarly, two new coronavirus positive cases were found in Dadar, including a 69-year-old man from Chitale Peth.

While the man is admitted to Kasturba Hospital, his five close contacts were quarantined, the civic body said.

Another cause of concern for the BMC is that the rise in the cases is attributed to at least 55 people, who all were close contacts in the high risk containment areas in the mega city, being found positive during tests.

"The rise in the cases is seen because 55 patients are diagnosed amongst the contacts in the high risk containment areas as a result of screening clinics and vigorous contact tracing efforts by the health teams. All the high risk contacts are given timely attention and tested," it said.

The BMC on April 7 checked over 550 people at its special OPDs and admitted 221 people at hospitals, as per the release.