you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

At the same time, two fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 36 while 140 patients were discharged after treatment from various hospitals in the state, the latest health bulletin said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three coronavirus hotbeds in Andhra Pradesh continued to register more cases while some 'outsiders' too contributed to the upward surge as 60 more tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state tally to 1,777 on Wednesday.

At the same time, two fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 36 while 140 patients were discharged after treatment from various hospitals in the state, the latest health bulletin said.

Among the 60 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 12 were Gujarati and one was Kannadiga.

The Gujaratis, according to official sources, were a group of 29 preachers who came to Anantapuramu district in January. They were all staying together and recently sent to a quarantine facility.

Of the 29 preachers, 14 tested positive on Monday and 12 more on Tuesday, the sources said.

Details of the one other person from Karnataka were yet to be revealed. The 'outsiders' count was not specifically added to any district though they were shown in the state's overall tally.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

The three COVID-19 hotbeds in AP Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna reported 17, 12 and 14 new cases respectively.

Kurnool and Krishna also reported one coronavirus death each, taking the states total to 36.

In all, Kurnool district registered 533 coronavirus cases, of which 369 are now active following the discharge of 153 and death of 11 patients.

Guntur reported a total of 363 cases so far, of which 226 are now active after 129 discharges and eight deaths.

Krishna touched the triple century mark, but only 173 were active as 117 got discharged and 10 died.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in AP now stood at 1,012.

A government data chart said 1,41,274 tests were conducted till date, including 7,782 in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 2,646 per million population, which it claimed to be the highest in the country.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

