App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 19 districts in Maharashtra limited to single-digit cases, zero deaths in 17 districts: Report

The bigger challenge is to contain the spread in areas where industries will be opened up, officials said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, has managed to contain the virus to single digits in at least 19 districts of the state while 17 districts have not reported any virus-related death so far, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report, citing state government's data, suggests that Mumbai is the epicenter of the virus with more than 2,000 cases, followed by neighboring Pune, which has reported over 500 COVID-19 cases.

The bigger challenge, officials told the newspaper, is to contain the spread in areas where industries will be opened up. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on April 19 said these are the areas called 'green' and 'orange' zones where no cases or few cases have been reported.

Close

Follow LIVE Updates here.

related news

Industries in these areas would be allowed to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner.

However, the movement across districts would be sealed and only essential services would be allowed to ply between them.

"The phase-wise relaxation to core sectors, like agriculture, real estate and infrastructure, in non-coronavirus hotspots will be implemented after strict monitoring. The borders along the districts will not be opened for free movement of people," Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Also Read: Some Covid-19 fear misplaced, a lot justified, says Milind Sarwate

Pawar added that while there will be limited intra-state movement, all such travel will be subjected to strict scrutiny.

The 19 districts which have managed to limit the coronavirus cases to single-digit include Ahmednagar (9), Latur (8), Ratnagiri (6), Amravati (6), Kolhapur (5), Bhiwandi (4) and Osmanabad (3).

According to the newspaper, while Jalna, Jalgaon and Chandrapur districts have reported two cases each, Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Washim and Gondia have all reported one case each.

Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Raigad, Nashik, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Washim, Gondia and Yavatmal are the 17 districts which have not reported a single virus-related death yet.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Maharashtra #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.