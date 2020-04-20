Coronavirus pandemic | 19 districts in Maharashtra limited to single-digit cases, zero deaths in 17 districts: Report

Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, has managed to contain the virus to single digits in at least 19 districts of the state while 17 districts have not reported any virus-related death so far, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report, citing state government's data, suggests that Mumbai is the epicenter of the virus with more than 2,000 cases, followed by neighboring Pune, which has reported over 500 COVID-19 cases.

The bigger challenge, officials told the newspaper, is to contain the spread in areas where industries will be opened up. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on April 19 said these are the areas called 'green' and 'orange' zones where no cases or few cases have been reported.

Industries in these areas would be allowed to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner.

However, the movement across districts would be sealed and only essential services would be allowed to ply between them.

"The phase-wise relaxation to core sectors, like agriculture, real estate and infrastructure, in non-coronavirus hotspots will be implemented after strict monitoring. The borders along the districts will not be opened for free movement of people," Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Pawar added that while there will be limited intra-state movement, all such travel will be subjected to strict scrutiny.

The 19 districts which have managed to limit the coronavirus cases to single-digit include Ahmednagar (9), Latur (8), Ratnagiri (6), Amravati (6), Kolhapur (5), Bhiwandi (4) and Osmanabad (3).

According to the newspaper, while Jalna, Jalgaon and Chandrapur districts have reported two cases each, Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Washim and Gondia have all reported one case each.

Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Raigad, Nashik, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Washim, Gondia and Yavatmal are the 17 districts which have not reported a single virus-related death yet.