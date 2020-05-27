App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 18 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, count rises to 1,639: BMC

No death due to the deadly infection was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours, the official said.

PTI

Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, on Wednesday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of such patients in the area to 1,639, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

However, the name of a COVID-19 patient, who had died earlier, was added in the list of the deceased on Wednesday, which took the death toll in the area to 61, he added.

According to the official, Wednesday's number of 18 coronavirus positive cases is the lowest single day count reported from Dharavi in the month of May so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dharavi #Health #India #mumbai

