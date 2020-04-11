App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 18 more found positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, number rises to 579

"18 new cases have come up today -- 14 in Kota and four in Bikaner district. All had contact history," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Rajasthan recorded 18 more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 579, an official said. The virus has so far claimed eight lives in the state.

"18 new cases have come up today -- 14 in Kota and four in Bikaner district. All had contact history," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 579.

Close

The new cases in Kota were reported from the most affected Telghar and Chandraghat areas. The four new cases in Bikaner are family members of an elderly woman who had died of COVID-19, Singh said.

Among the total cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan are two Italian citizens, 50 people brought back from Iran and quarantined at Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 221.

Rajasthan is under a lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 09:35 am

tags #coronavirus #India

