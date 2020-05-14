Coronavirus pandemic | 1,602 new COVID-19 cases take Maharashta tally to 27,524; 44 die

Maharashtra reported 1,602 new COVID-19 cases - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 27,524 on Thursday, while 44 deaths, 25 of them in Mumbai, raised the toll to 1,019, a health department official said.

The state on Wednesday had reported the highest single -day rise of 1,495 cases.

However, the state surpassed that record and reported 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death count also crossed the 1,000-mark.

With 44 fresh deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state is now 1,019, the official said.

Also, 512 more patients were discharged in the state following recovery, taking the tally of such people to 6,059, he said.

