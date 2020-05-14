App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,602 new COVID-19 cases take Maharashta tally to 27,524; 44 die

The death count in the state also crossed the 1,000-mark.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra reported 1,602 new COVID-19 cases - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 27,524 on Thursday, while 44 deaths, 25 of them in Mumbai, raised the toll to 1,019, a health department official said.

The state on Wednesday had reported the highest single -day rise of 1,495 cases.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

However, the state surpassed that record and reported 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, he said.

related news

The death count also crossed the 1,000-mark.

With 44 fresh deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state is now 1,019, the official said.

Also, 512 more patients were discharged in the state following recovery, taking the tally of such people to 6,059, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Airbus must be 'resized' to tackle crisis, bosses told: Sources

Airbus must be 'resized' to tackle crisis, bosses told: Sources

Social distancing is no reason to stop service learning – just do it online

Social distancing is no reason to stop service learning – just do it online

RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against new labour laws

RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against new labour laws

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.