you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: 16 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka, count rises to 144

Among the total of 144 cases detected and confirmed so far, eight are transit passengers of Kerala who landed in airports in Karnataka and are being treated in the state, the Health department said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Sixteen coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 144, the Health department said here on April 4.

A 75-year old man, who is a resident of Bagalkote, who was confirmed positive on April 3 and was being treated at a designated hospital in the district, expired last night.

"Till this evening, 144 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes four deaths and 11 discharges," the health department said in a bulletin.

Out of the 129 active cases, 126 patients (including 1 pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable and three in Intensive Care Units (one on oxygen and two on Ventilators), it said.

Among the total of 144 cases detected and confirmed so far, eight are transit passengers of Kerala who landed in airports in Karnataka and are being treated in the state, it said.

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India #Karnataka

