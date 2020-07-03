Coronavirus pandemic | 1,311 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC

Data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that seven children have died from COVID-19 while 1,311 have contracted the infection in Mumbai since March.

The BMC data also revealed that 54 percent of these cases were boys and 46 percent were girls aged below 10 years, reported the Hindustan Times.

Of the seven beds in Mumbai’s paediatric intensive care units (PICU) for coronavirus positive minors, six are occupied. Of the 30 neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) in Mumbai, 29 are currently occupied by newborns who are critically ill with the disease. However, 70 percent of the minors came to seek treatment in Mumbai due to the unavailability of NICU and PICU for coronavirus positive minors in their own districts.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Despite minors constituting less than one percent of the total number of coronavirus cases, over 6,000 children have tested COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra already.

According to doctors, children with low immunity and co-morbidities are more susceptible to contracting the deadly viral infection. They also informed that it is challenging to detect COVID-19 infection in minors, as 85 percent of the cases were reportedly asymptomatic.

Dr Bhupendra Avasthi of Surya Maternity Hospital has said: “Only 10 percent of children show symptoms like cough and fever. Some even develop diarrhoea. But we still do not know the exact symptoms among children.”

Maharashtra surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate has said that children are less prone to contracting the novel coronavirus disease or die of it because of their “innate immunity and healthier lungs”. Moreover, most children do not pose additional risks such as diabetes, obesity, or hypertension, which are common among adults.