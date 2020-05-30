App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,200 beds in 53 hospitals taken over by Maharashtra government: Tope

In a video statement, he also noted that of some 33,000 active cases in the state, 83 per cent are asymptomatic while 15 to 16 per cent have mild to moderate symptoms.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said 1,200 beds in 53 hospitals in the state have been taken over by the government for treatment of both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients.

In a video statement, he also noted that of some 33,000 active cases in the state, 83 per cent are asymptomatic while 15 to 16 per cent have mild to moderate symptoms.

The beds that the government has taken over include ICU beds, where hospitals will charge the rates prescribed by the state government. The 1,200 beds in 53 hospitals will make up for the ICU bed shortage, he said.

Close

Tope also expressed happiness about the rate of recovery of coronavirus patients and discharge of record 8,381 patients on Friday.

related news

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,682 new coronavirus cases and 116 deaths, but the day also saw a record 8,381 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals, the state health department said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 62,228 while the total number of deaths is 2,098.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 08:33 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha preps for singing state song at 5.30 pm to show solidarity with frontline workers

Odisha preps for singing state song at 5.30 pm to show solidarity with frontline workers

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases

HC seeks report from Maharashtra on steps taken for migrant workers

HC seeks report from Maharashtra on steps taken for migrant workers

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.